Seattle police chase, arrest 18-year-olds for auto theft-related crimes

Seattle police arrested two attempted auto theft suspects after a foot chase through Pioneer Square early Sunday morning, recovering firearms and key programmers used for boosting cars in the process.

"The 18-year-old men, equipped with car boosting devices fit for a Hollywood movie, went from attempted auto theft to handcuffs in about 60 seconds," read a statement, in part, from the Seattle Police Department on Monday, Sept. 1.

Timeline:

The incident began around 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 31, when police say a victim flagged down an officer near 3rd Avenue South and South Main Street, reporting that his Dodge Charger had a broken window and someone inside. As police approached, two suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot, ignoring officers' orders to stop, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Multiple officers pursued the suspects through the downtown area and quickly apprehended both armed individuals. The suspects were found in possession of the following items:

A handgun with an extended magazine

A handgun with an auto switch

$466 in cash

Stolen driver's licenses and a social security card

Key fob programmers

Key fobs

A window punch, and other items

The suspects were booked into King County Jail on a range of charges, including the following:

Attempted theft of a motor vehicle

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a machine gun

Malicious mischief

Theft

Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Alteration of firearm identifying marks

Possession of another's identification

Possession of motor vehicle theft tools

Obstructing a public officer

Resisting arrest

The Dodge Charger was reportedly left undrivable due to ignition damage, estimated at $1,000, and required towing. Additionally, police say the victim reported Chrome Heart glasses valued at $4,000 were missing from the vehicle.

SPD says detectives from the General Investigations Unit are now handling the case.

