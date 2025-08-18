Seattle Public Library's free Museum Pass adds 2 new perks

The Brief The Seattle Public Library has expanded its Museum Pass program to include free admission to the Seattle Japanese Garden and Volunteer Park Conservatory, allowing library cardholders to reserve passes for up to fifteen museum locations in Seattle. Passes can be reserved for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays each month, with each pass admitting up to two adults and free entry for children under 18; reservations are limited and available daily after 12 p.m. The program includes an online reservation system, and cardholders must present a printed or electronic pass and photo ID for entry; additional participating museums offer varying admission benefits.



The Seattle Public Library (SPL) added free admission to two additional locations through their Museum Pass program.

Each library cardholder can reserve a pass for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays each month for free admission to fifteen museum locations around Seattle, now including The Seattle Japanese Garden and the Volunteer Park Conservatory.

The Japanese Garden is a 3.5-acre oasis located in the WA Park Arboretum and the Conservatory in Volunteer Park is Seattle’s landmark botanical garden.

What we know:

Even without the pass, the Seattle Japanese Garden offers free daily guided tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday and at 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. The paid admission is between $6 and $10.

The conservatory has free admission on the first Thursday of every month. It also offers free youth admission on Saturdays, as long as there is a paying adult, whereas regular admission is $4 to $6.

How do I get the free Museum Pass?

What you can do:

Library cardholders may reserve one pass per calendar month, which is based on the visit date, not the date the reservation was made. New passes are available every day after 12 p.m. and have limited availability.

"Book as soon as you can," the SPL website said.

There is an online reservation system, where library cardholders can search by museum or by date. Each museum pass includes at least two adult tickets and some passes include four or more tickets.

With the Museum Pass, the Japanese Garden and the Volunteer Park Conservatory admit up to two adults and free entry for children under 18.

Every museum in the Museum Pass program requires cardholders to present a printed or electronic pass and photo ID.

"Your pass is the PDF attached to the booking confirmation email," the SPL website said.

What museums are included in Museum Pass?

Burke Museum : This pass admits up to two people. Children three and under enter for free.

Center for Wooden Boats : This pass will permit one adult and up to three other people to use one of the Museum’s historic row boats on Lake Union for one hour for free.

Henry Art Gallery : This pass admits up to two adults. Children 18 and under enter for free.

Museum of Flight : This pass admits two adults and two children ages 5-17. Children four and under enter for free.

Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) : This pass admits up to two people. Children 14 and under enter for free.

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) : This pass admits up to two adults and two children ages 5-17. Children four and under enter for free.

National Nordic Museum : This pass admits up to two people for free.

Northwest African American Museum : This pass admits up to two adults. Children three and under enter for free.

Seattle Aquarium : This pass admits up to four people. Children three and under enter for free.

Seattle Art Museum : This pass admits up to two people. Children 14 and under enter for free.

Seattle Children's Museum : This pass admits up to two people for free.

Wing Luke Museum : This pass admits up to two people for free.

Woodland Park Zoo: This pass admits up to four people. Children two and under enter for free.

The Source: Information from this story came from Seattle Public Libraries

