Seattle's KCRHA announces layoffs amid budget shortfall

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority announced Wednesday they will be laying off 13 staff members in the wake of an administrative budget shortfall.

According to the KCRHA, those 13 staff members include people on the Executive Leadership team and union-represented staff, and represents a 22% reduction in staff. The organization also cut 15 vacant positions.

Agency leaders say the reductions "eliminate the top-heavy structure that is no longer needed in the current fiscal environment" which comes with a lack of funding and initiatives.

Homelessness in Seattle

What we know:

KCRHA is an independent organization designed to pool resources to counter homelessness in King County.

In their last Governing Board meeting in June, leaders acknowledged the City's shrunken General Fund, signaling a $4.7 million budget shortfall for the agency in 2026.

"Earlier this year we took several steps to address the budget issue, such as enacting a hiring freeze, moving staff to positions to cover essential needs, and significantly decreasing the use of consultants," said KCRHA CEO Dr. Kelly Kinnison. "Ultimately, I made this decision to be a responsible steward of public funds in the midst of financial constraints at the direction of the Governing Board to sustain our successes in paying providers and awarding contracts on time."

What's next:

The layoffs, KCRHA promises, should reduce the agency's budget by some $3.05 million.

Moving forward, KCRHA leaders say they will focus on managing contracts, communicating with finders and providers, and continue to assess their organizational structure.

