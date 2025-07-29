Man shot during armed robbery near Aurora Ave. in Seattle

The Brief Police are investigating an armed robbery shooting that happened near Aurora Avenue. The SPD says an adult male was shot in the chest. Further information is limited at this time.



Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday near Aurora Avenue in Seattle's Licton Springs neighborhood.

Traffic camera photo from Seattle Department of Transportation. (Seattle Department of Transportation)

What we know:

According to the SPD, the shooting happened near the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North 88th Street before 3:00 p.m.

Authorities say the incident was an armed robbery that turned into a shooting. One person, an adult male, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

