SILVER Alert activated for missing Shoreline woman

The Washington State Patrol has activated a SILVER Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman last seen in the Shoreline area.

Joan Harrison, an Alzheimer's patient, was last seen Thursday afternoon near Shoreview Park at 10th avenue NW and NW 175th Street.

Harrison is described as 5'7", 132 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue parka and blue fleece hat.

Joan Harrison

If you see Joan, please call 911.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff's Office.

