SNAP lapse: food drive coming to WA State Fair Event Center

There will be a community food drive this Thursday as Washington organizations continue efforts to plug gaps for area residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

From 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Nov. 6, western Washingtonians will be able to drive or walk up to drop off food donations at the Washington State Fair Event Center in Pierce County.

How to donate food in Washington cities

What you can do:

Organizers say that while all varieties of donations are welcomed, there is special need for the following items at the drop-off site at the VIP parking lot at the corner of Meridian and 9th Avenue SW.

Peanut butter

Canned stews

Canned meats

Infant formula

Baby food

Diapers

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Donations can also be made at the Community Food Drive page on the fair's website.

What they're saying:

"As many families face uncertainty due to the lapse in SNAP benefits, it’s important that we step up as a community," said Renee McClain, Washington State Fair Event Center CEO. "Partnering with EFN allows us to make an immediate impact for our neighbors who are feeling the effects of the shutdown."

FOX 13 is partnering with the Emergency Food Network and the Washington State Fair Event Center for this food drive.

