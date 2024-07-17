Police investigating shooting in South Seattle, no injuries

Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. near Rainier Ave S and S Orcas St. Authorities say there are no injuries reported.

Detectives have the intersection blocked while they investigate.

It is not known what led up to the shooting, or if any suspects have been identified.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes through the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

