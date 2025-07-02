The Brief Fireworks are illegal in many parts of Western Washington, including in Tacoma, where even sparklers are illegal. Tacoma Fire responded to 18 firework-related calls on July 4 last year. The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe provides a space to legally buy and shoot-off fireworks.



Fireworks, even sparklers, are illegal in Tacoma.

Yet, the fire department spent plenty of resources last Fourth of July dedicated to fireworks.

What they're saying:

Officials with the department tell FOX 13 Seattle on July 4, 2024, Tacoma Fire responded to about 18 firework-related calls.

"There are so many fire engines. There are so many crew, and when we’re responding to these preventable incidents it occupies all of our time and focus," said Chelsea Shepherd with the Tacoma Fire Department. "You can prevent that. You can prevent those incidents from happening," she added.

Up the road in Auburn, there is a place where you can enjoy fireworks and not break the law.

"We’re here as a family business, we’re here to give people something to do that’s been banned everywhere else that’s not tribal land," said Hailey Joe, fireworks commissioner for the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe.

There are also a variety of fireworks shows happening across western Washington, free and open to the public.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Fire Department, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to Idaho murders, avoiding death penalty

Seattle doctor stole meds from infant patients, worked under influence

New evidence links Travis Decker to WA crime scene

Microsoft announces another mass layoff impacting 9,000 workers

Toddler's death investigated as homicide in Mason County

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.