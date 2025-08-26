Taylor Swift engaged to Travis Kelce

The Brief Musician Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce have announced their engagement on Instagram. The engagement announcement comes after a whirlwind romance that began publicly in the fall of 2023. Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna expressed his happiness for the couple, calling their union a "beautiful thing."



Superstar musician Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The caption read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The post received millions of likes in the first 30 minutes of being posted.

What we know:

The news follows a whirlwind romance that began to publicly unfold in the fall of 2023, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about pairings in recent memory.

Swift, 34, a Grammy-winning artist known for her record-breaking albums and global tours, and Kelce, 34, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, first sparked dating rumors when Swift attended a Chiefs game in September 2023, cheering from Kelce's suite alongside his mother, Donna Kelce. This appearance came shortly after Kelce revealed on his "New Heights" podcast that he had attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Their public displays of affection, from hand-holding to celebratory kisses, have been widely documented and celebrated by their respective fan bases.

Dig deeper:

There were those who speculated, with no evidence, that the relationship was not genuine but a cynical ploy for more fame, while some even theorized it was a plot to influence the U.S. elections. In the end, those voices were quieted by a happy couple who simply looked in love — now with an engagement ring rivaling the size of Kelce's three Super Bowl rings.

It’s unclear when and where the two got engaged. A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

What they're saying:

The news broke in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs' media availability, though after head coach Andy Reid had departed. That left Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna to field questions about his teammate's engagement.

"Man, it’s incredible. I was caught off guard but you know, great for them," Danna said, a few minutes after the news raced across social media. "But you know, great for them. That’s a blessing. Any time you find that type of joy, blessing, love — that’s a beautiful thing."

Like many of the Chiefs, Danna has hung out with Swift and Kelce at a New Year’s party and after most of their home games.

"I’ll think of a good little engagement gift," Danna said. "Maybe some Pop-Tarts back to her. It won’t be homemade."

Their union has been dubbed a modern-day fairy tale by many, blending the worlds of music, sports, and pop culture.

