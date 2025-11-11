Teen lured out of apartment, stabbed in Lynnwood, WA

The Brief A 17-year-old in Lynnwood was lured out of his apartment on Monday, stabbed by a known suspect, and suffered life-threatening injuries. Deputies quickly located the 18-year-old male suspect, who had fled into the woods, and also took a 19-year-old woman into custody; both were booked into the Snohomish County Jail.



Deputies are investigating after a teen was lured out of his apartment and stabbed on Monday afternoon in Lynnwood.

What we know:

Snohomish County deputies and Lynnwood police responded to reports of a stabbing off 44th Avenue West.

As deputies investigated, they learned a 17-year-old boy was lured out of his apartment, distracted and stabbed by a known suspect.

After the attack, the suspect fled into a wooded area and dropped the knife.

Deputies found the suspect at a nearby business plaza.

Police said the suspect, an 18-year-old man, along with a second suspect, a 19-year-old woman, were taken into custody. They were both booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

The victim was taken to Providence Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA state election results 2025

Police pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash in Lakewood, WA

Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan named to 2025 MLS Best XI

Everett, WA woman hospitalized amid national listeria outbreak

WA election results: Tracking a close race for King County Executive

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.