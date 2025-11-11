Teen lured out of apartment, stabbed in Lynnwood, WA
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a teen was lured out of his apartment and stabbed on Monday afternoon in Lynnwood.
What we know:
Snohomish County deputies and Lynnwood police responded to reports of a stabbing off 44th Avenue West.
As deputies investigated, they learned a 17-year-old boy was lured out of his apartment, distracted and stabbed by a known suspect.
After the attack, the suspect fled into a wooded area and dropped the knife.
Deputies found the suspect at a nearby business plaza.
Police said the suspect, an 18-year-old man, along with a second suspect, a 19-year-old woman, were taken into custody. They were both booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
The victim was taken to Providence Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.