Travis Decker believed found dead: Timeline of WA killing of 3 girls

Authorities say they have found remains they believe are Travis Decker, an ex-soldier wanted in the deaths of his three daughters.

The discovery in the mountains of Washington state comes after an and off search that lasted months.

The 32-year-old Decker had been wanted since June 2, when a sheriff’s deputy found his truck and the girls’ bodies at a campground outside Leavenworth. They have been identified as 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker and 5-year-old Olivia Decker.

Three days earlier Travis Decker failed to return the girls to their mother’s home in Wenatchee, about 100 miles east of Seattle.

Timeline of search for Travis Decker

9:45 p.m., Friday, May 30

Wenatchee police officers are called to a civil complaint—the mother of three young girls told police they had a planned visitation with their father, but they were not returned home. The children were ages five, eight and nine.

The mother identified 32-year-old Travis Decker as their father.

Late Friday, May 30

Officers learned Decker may be living in a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck, Washington plates D20165C. Patrols were alerted, and a check of all Wenatchee and East Wenatchee motels returned no results.

Investigators then ran the truck info through a local Flock database — a surveillance camera system — which pinged traveling westbound on Highway 2 earlier that day.

Wenatchee police contacted Washington State Patrol to request an AMBER Alert, but were informed they did not meet the criteria for one.

Saturday, May 31

Washington State Patrol received additional information and issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert.

Investigators checked possible locations for Decker and the children in Chelan County, after information they learned suggested the four were still in the county.

Monday, June 2

Investigators narrowed the search to an area between Icicle Road and Chumstick Road near the Rock Island Campground, roughly 10 or 12 miles west of Leavenworth. Authorities also issued a warrant for Decker's arrest on three charges of first-degree custodial interference.

3:45 p.m., Monday, June 2

A Chelan County deputy located Decker's vehicle near the Rock Island Campground, which was unoccupied.

More officers were pulled into search efforts, and later that day, the bodies of the three missing girls were found. Decker was not located.

Forensics investigators were called in to search and process Decker's vehicle.

June 20

The Decker girls' mother and community gathered to honor the lives of the beloved girls, Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia.

July 5

The search for Decker moved into Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest. That would eventually be debunked after a lookalike came forward, and search efforts

Aug. 5

Search efforts scaled back on Aug. 5 after another tip — this time near the Pacific Crest Trail in Snoqualmie. But nothing was found.

Aug. 23

A full shutdown of the areas surrounding Rock Island Campground began in late August. The FBI brought in skilled and trained personnel for a grid search spanning a quarter mile from the campsite.

Aug. 28

Investigators revealed that bones were found in the area during the search. The bones were sent to Central Washington Univeristy for testing and determined to be animal bones.

Sept. 18

Authorities said late on Sept. 18 that they believe they found the remains of Travis Decker.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it was processing the site with the help of the Washington State Patrol crime scene response team. They will follow up with DNA analysis, it said.

"While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker," the statement said.

