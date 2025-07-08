TSA ends shoe removal requirement at Sea-Tac Airport

The Brief TSA at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is no longer requiring passengers to remove shoes at security. The change aims to improve the passenger experience while maintaining security measures. TSA and DHS are exploring new ways to enhance security processes, with updates to be announced officially.



The next time you fly through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, there will be a big change. In a surprising move ahead of the expected busy summer travel season, TSA will no longer require people flying to take off their shoes when they go through security.

"I hate the lines, and I hate the stressfulness of it, like my liquids," Maya Cane said.

What they're saying:

Other travelers told FOX 13 they dread having to go through the TSA security checkpoints and having to take off your shoes, then put them back on.

"Especially when you have your shoes all tied up and then you have to take them off, annoying, and then when you have to put them back on, annoying," Cane said.

"I think the TSA and the FAA have taken some pretty good steps for making things safer overall, but I don’t mind the security efforts, but they could probably be streamed a little bit more," Rex Humphrey said.

"The thing scans my whole body, if they’re using an x-ray why should I have to take my shoes off?" one passenger said.

"I mean I’m getting fried by the x-ray, that’s good enough right?" said traveler Addison Loeb.



What's New:

Passengers got quite the surprise when they learned TSA ended its shoe removal policy at some airports, including SEA Airport.

"I purposely wore sandals so, I could take them off, but I guess now I don’t have to," Cane said.

Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper told FOX 13 that the change started on Monday.

"I guess someone could store something underneath the shoe so, I’m all for all the security we need, we’re in very challenging times," Kathy Humphrey said.

Which is what prompted the policy two decades ago after the so-called ‘shoe bomber’ tried to ignite an explosive hidden in a shoe on a flight.

FOX 13 reached out to TSA about this change. They sent the following statement:

"TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels."

For now, the travelers we talked with are happy that they no longer have to do the shoes-off-and-on dance when flying.

"It’ll be a breeze," Loeb said.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, TSA and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

