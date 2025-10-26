Tukwila, WA chili cook-off supports domestic abuse survivors

The Brief A chili cook-off raises funds for the Domestic Abuse Women's Network (DAWN) during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event features themed booths and diverse chili flavors, supporting DAWN's mission. Funds aid survivors with resources like security equipment and educational assistance.



October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a Tukwila chili cook-off is heating up for a cause. Organizers are raising funds for the Domestic Abuse Women's Network (DAWN). The Washington Multifamily Housing Association event aims to raise awareness while fostering community.

The annual chili cook-off, held the Saturday before Halloween, features participants dressed in costumes, adding a festive flair to the competition. This year, themed booths included a "Beauty and the Beast" setup and a "Wicked" booth offering white chicken chili with cornbread and Fritos.

DAWN annual chili cook-off in Tkkwila, WA supporting domestic violence survivors and organizations

Attendees enjoyed a variety of chili flavors, from peach-infused recipes to coconut chili, each competing for the top spot. The event also featured a "Whoville" booth, where the smell of chili tempted visitors to take a sample.

The cook-off serves as a fundraiser for DAWN, which provides support to survivors of domestic abuse. Funds raised help address needs like security equipment, educational expenses, and car repairs to ensure survivors can maintain employment, according to DAWN.

These resources are sent out to help survivors regain independence and avoid returning to abusive situations. The chili cook-off has already raised thousands of dollars, showing the community's commitment to DAWN's mission.

Whether drawn by the creative costumes or the enticing chili flavors, attendees contributed to a cause that aims to empower survivors. The event addresses gaps not covered by public grants, making a significant impact.

