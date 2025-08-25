No injuries, 1 arrested following Tukwila stolen car crash

The Brief A woman was arrested after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Tukwila on Monday morning, involving officers from Tukwila and Des Moines. The pursuit ended when police used a spike strip and a PIT maneuver, causing the car to flip and land in a gas station parking lot. No injuries were reported in the collision.



A woman is in jail after a stolen vehicle police pursuit in Tukwila on Monday morning.

Tukwila police received reports from Des Moines police of a stolen vehicle pursuit, which had crossed into Tukwila city limits. Officers from both departments pursued the car along Southcenter Blvd.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Tukwila Police Department)

Police tossed out a spike strip to slow the car, and eventually an officer performed a PIT maneuver on the stolen car, which flipped and landed in the parking lot of the Arco AM/PM gas station.

Officers took the stolen vehicle's driver, an adult woman, into custody.

Authorities say no one was injured in the collision.

