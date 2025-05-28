Upcoming flag directive in memory of former WA House Speaker Frank Chopp

The Brief Flags at Washington state agency facilities will be lowered to half-staff on June 1 to honor former House Speaker Frank Chopp. Chopp, who served Washington's 43rd district for 30 years, passed away from cardiac arrest at age 71. A memorial service for Chopp is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.



Governor Bob Ferguson has ordered a flag directive for June 1, following the passing of former Speaker of the Washington House of Representatives, Frank Chopp.

All Washington state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities have been ordered to be lowered to half-staff in Chopp's memory on Sunday, June 1. Flags should remain at half-staff until the close of business or sunset on June 1, or until first thing Monday, June 2.

Chopp, 71, represented Washington's 43rd legislative district for three decades. He served as speaker of the state House in 1999, and continued for 20 years before resigning to focus on affordable housing, healthcare for all and social and economic justice before retiring earlier this year.

Chopp passed away on the afternoon of March 22, following a cardiac arrest.

What's next:

A memorial service will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.

You can sign up online to be notified when Governor Ferguson directs flags.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Office of the Governor and Frank Chopp's obituary.

