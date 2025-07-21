Accused WA child murderer refuses to appear in court

The Brief A man accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl, her mother, and a family friend in Renton refused to appear in court, but the judge set his bail at $10 million for three counts of second-degree murder. Court documents reveal a witness saw the suspect shoot the victims, including a child, and reported hearing multiple gunshots; the suspect was dating one of the victims. The suspect was tracked down using his cell phone and remains in custody, with an expected court appearance on Wednesday for official charges.



The man accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl, her 46-year-old mother, and a 39-year-old friend of the family in Renton over the weekend refused to appear in court on Monday.

Despite the accused child killer not showing up to his first appearance hearing in a King County courtroom, the judge found probable cause to hold him on $10 million bail for three counts of murder in the second degree.

FOX 13 Seattle obtained probable cause documents that break down the horrific details of the July 19 shooting in Renton.

According to investigators, a friend of one of the victims witnessed the murders.

The friend told police she was outside an apartment complex on the Hillcrest Lane NE, just off of Kirkland Ave NE.

She and another friend, the 39-year-old victim, were smoking when they heard the gunshot.

Documents said the two ran inside, and the witness saw the suspect shoot the woman she was smoking with in the head.

The witness told the police the accused murderer then aimed at a nine-year-old child in the house. They then ran outside the home and reported hearing multiple gunshots.

The witness told police she saw the 5’5" suspect run out of the house.

According to the witness, the accused murderer was dating the 46-year-old victim.

Investigators reported finding her body in a separate room in the house.

Police did not release any information on what, if anything, led up to this brutal shooting. The witness told investigators that the suspect stopped by at her friend’s apartment multiple times on July 19 before the shooting happened.

Investigators found the suspect in South Seattle the day after the shooting by tracking him down using his cell phone, according to court documents.

The suspect remains behind bars and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday to be officially charged.

Because the 46-year-old has not been charged yet, FOX 13 Seattle is not naming him.

