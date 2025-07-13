Western WA counties offer cooling centers during high heat days

As temperatures across western Washington take their first summer surge of July, county officials are preparing their cooling shelters for people in the region who need a safe space to cool off.

What they're saying:

"Extreme heat events are becoming more frequent, intense, and dangerous in the Pacific Northwest. More very hot days are expected to increase hospitalizations, demand for emergency medical services, and deaths," reads a statement on Snohomish County's public safety page.

Here are some resources offered by neighboring counties in the Puget Sound region, and a list of tips to stay cool and hydrated on hot Washington days.

King County cooling centers

Washington's 211 page allows you to search "Extreme Heat Cooling Centers" to pull up a comprehensive list and active map of available resources.

This cooling center webpage also allows residents and area visitors to filter out specific accommodations needed, such as age inclusivity, language, focus population, cost, or opening times.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Seattle cooling center locations

Pierce County cooling centers

Day centers can be found here.

Tacoma Public Libraries are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, while Pierce County Public Libraries are open Mondays through Saturdays, large branches remain open on Sundays, too.

In Tacoma, the St. Vincent de Paul resource center stays open will full services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It is located at 4009 South 56th Street.

Tacoma Rescue Mission maintains a 7-day-per-week cooling tent from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Fife Community Center remains open on weekdays from 10 .am. until 7 p.m.

For a full list of cooling centers in Pierce County, visit their cooling center page here.

Snohomish County cooling centers

There are 27 cooling centers operating in the county in 2025. If you want a new location added, there is an option to petition for it with Snohomish County here.

The full list of cooling centers is available here

Snohomish County Cooling Center map

Thurston County cooling centers

"Cooling centers are spaces open to the public to cool down during hot weather. Many structures in Western Washington lack adequate air conditioning, and it is important to know where you can go to cool off and maintain your normal body temperature," reads a section of the county's cooling center page.

Their cooling centers are generally activated when the National Weather Service HeatRisk forecasts a level three advisory in the county. You can check the HeatRisk live map here.

A list of various local libraries, malls, and senior centers are available for residents or people in the area during times of high heat at the Thurston County Cooling Center page.

Anyone looking to list their facility as a cooling center in the county is asked to contact emily.schoendorf@co.thurston.wa.us via email.

Tips for staying cool in the Washington summer heat

King County has a heat preparedness page with all the information a resident would need to make it through hot months in our specific region, such as:

Reduce physical activity and move to shaded areas.

Do outdoor activities in the cooler morning or evening hours.

Cool your body down quickly by wearing a wet scarf, bandana, or shirt.

Drink plenty of water and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink more.

Limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol. They can be dehydrating.

Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open. It only takes a few minutes for severe medical problems and even death to occur.

The Source: Information in this story came from several county health and law enforcement agencies around western Washington.

