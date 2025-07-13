Blistering heat, dry weather to impact Seattle

The FOX 13 Seattle weather team has issued a weather alert for today, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to highs in Seattle reaching at least 88 degrees. The hottest point will be on Wednesday with highs in the 90s.

Hotter-than-normal weather in Seattle is on the way for Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This morning, parts of the coast woke up to cloudy skies. Sunnier skies are in store elsewhere in Puget Sound.

Dry and hot weather continues on Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Keep in mind: there are several wildfires burning across our state. Go here for more.



Fire danger will remain elevated at times over the coming week. Today, there's a Red Flag Warning from 2-9 p.m. for the East Washington Central Cascades. Tomorrow afternoon and evening, a more widespread Fire Weather Watch is posted for much of Eastern Washington. Gusty winds and low relative humidity will give way to fires potentially growing explosively.

While Seattle experiences elevated fire danger, the threat is heightened in eastern Washington Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Here in western Washington, Monday morning will be murky and cooler. Highs will mercifully drop to the mid to upper 70s in Seattle.



Tuesday through Thursday, a genuine heatwave develops across the region. Highs will likely peak in the low 90s in Seattle on Wednesday.

Blistering heat is a possibility in Seattle at several points this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Here are important safety reminders for the upcoming heat:

Stay hydrated and slather on the sunscreen.

Don't walk your dogs in the hottest hours of the day. Try to do a walk in the evening or morning when the pavement isn't too hot for their paws.

Never leave people or pets in a car in this type of weather. It could easily be deadly.

If you're cooling off along the water, remember to always wear a life vest. Water temperatures remain cold year-round in Western Washington. Cold water shock is a real threat. Even strong swimmers can succumb.

Check on the beloved seniors in your life to make sure they're finding ways to stay cool.

If you don't have A/C at home, consider heading into a building with A/C at times in the coming days to give your system a break. This could include a mall, movie theater or library (if it's open).

Be extra vigilant to avoid starting fires.Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. Stay safe and find some ways to stay cool!Take care, Meteorologist Abby Acone

