WA flags will fly at half-staff on Friday honoring 4 deaths

All Washington state and United States flags will be lowered at state agencies on Oct. 17 to honor the lives of four fallen soldiers who died near Joint Base Lewis-McChord last month.

Governor Bob Ferguson's office released a statement on Monday announcing that official flags will fly at half-staff on Friday until sunset in honor of the four servicemembers.

The backstory:

The soldiers were serving on active duty in the United States Army, stationed here in the Evergreen State, when a helicopter crash claimed all four lives on Sept. 17 around 9 p.m.

Of those who died, two of the servicemembers were Washington natives: 25-year-old Sergeant Donavon Scott, from Tacoma, Washington, and 23-year-old Sergeant Jadalyn Good, from Mount Vernon, Washington.

The additional two deaths were those of 35-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Cully, from Sparta, Missouri, and 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Kraus, from Sanibel, Florida.

Full statement from Governor Bob Ferguson honoring soldiers killed in WA

"I am deeply saddened by the deaths of four Washington-based soldiers whose lives were lost on September 17, 2025, while serving on active duty in the United States Army: Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Cully, from Sparta, Missouri, Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Kraus, from Sanibel, Florida, Sergeant Donavon Scott, from Tacoma, Washington, and Sergeant Jadalyn Good, from Mount Vernon, Washington. I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in their memory on Friday, October 17, 2025."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

Teen found hiding in closet after 2 people found dead in Pierce County home

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.