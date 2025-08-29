WA rescue teams recover Mt. Baring BASE jumper's body

The Brief A BASE jumper's body has been recovered from a Washington mountainside. The recovery effort took multiple days and several rescue teams to conduct due to difficult conditions. The exact cause of death remains under investigation.



Search and rescue teams have concluded a days-long operation to recover the body of a BASE jumper at Mt. Baring.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the 40-year-old's jumping companion reported hearing a loud noise and seeing his parachute up against the side of the mountain. However, he was not able to see the man on the ground.

Mount Baring in Washington state.

This report launched a multi-team, three-day search and rescue effort along the difficult and steep terrain of the mountainside. Direct access was impossible, and the rescuers had to use a highly complex rope rescue procedure.

How the Mt. Baring rescue operation was executed

Timeline:

The Everett Mountain Rescue Unit set up a staging area 600 feet above the location of the cliffside accident. Next, they rappelled for hours down to the site to prepare the man's body for an airlift pickup by a helicopter team.

Once the crew was able to safely secure the body for transport, the helicopter team dropped down to pick the man up and take him to a second location down on the ground where a third rescue mission then traveled to this site to fly the body out of the mountain area.

All in, the rescue spanned an 800-foot vertical, becoming the largest such rescue operation in the Snohomish County team's history.

What they're saying:

"This mission required extensive planning, aerial precision, and rope rescue expertise. It highlighted the collaborative effort between Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, the Air Support Unit, the Helicopter Rescue Team, and the Everett Mountain Rescue Unit. Without the technical skill and coordination of these teams, such a recovery would not have been possible in the dangerous terrain of Mt. Baring," said Renee Cooper with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner headed into the weekend investigating the cause of death and continuing work to identify and notify the victim's next of kin.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

