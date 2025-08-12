Wanted WA murder suspect's car found in Southern California

The Brief A suspect in a southwest Washington murder and attempted murder is still at large. Alexander Lee Rogers' car was found in the Los Angeles area this week. Rogers is wanted in connection with the Aug. 5 death of Dawn Peters and the attempted murder of Andrew Peters. Police consider Rogers armed and dangerous and ask anyone with information to contact the Longview Police Department.



The search continues for a southwest Washington murder suspect after his car was located in Southern California area this week.

What we know:

The Longview Police Department said Alexander Lee Rogers, 51, is wanted in connection with the Aug. 5 murder of Dawn Peters, 64, and the attempted murder of Andrew Peters, 73. Peters was recovering at a local hospital after the attack.

Investigators said in the early morning of Aug. 5, Rogers was contacted by Longview police about an unrelated case, and he was recorded on bodycam at the Fred Meyer in Longview.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Longview Police Department identified Alexander Lee Rogers, 51, as a suspect in an August 5, 2025 homicide investigation. (Longview Police Department)

Rogers is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 190 pounds. He was driving a partially spray-painted black BMW, with Washington license plate BNU8712.

FOX 11 reported his car was found in the 23000 block of Calabasas Road in Calabasas. The car is being held as evidence by Los Angeles authorities.

Investigators also said there is video evidence that indicates Rogers was also spotted in the greater Los Angeles area.

Police are still searching for Rogers, who is still considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call the Longview Police Department at 360-442-5800 or text tips to 360-431-6397.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Longview Police Department and FOX 11 Digital Team.

