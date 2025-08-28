WSU police say ‘false’ active shooter report called in

The Brief WSU Police quickly responded to a false report of an active shooter on the Pullman campus, confirming there was no threat after a thorough search. An emergency alert was issued to inform the campus community of the false report and ensure safety. The incident is under active investigation with FBI assistance, while the caller's identity remains undisclosed.



Police at Washington State University say they were called to a "false report" of an active shooter on the WSU Pullman campus on Thursday, just before 9 a.m.

Authorities say a caller falsely reported seeing a male carrying an AR-15-style rifle on campus, stated they heard gunshots and barricaded themselves in the library. WSU Police and Pullman Police immediately responded.

They searched the area and then confirmed there was no active shooter or threat to campus.

First responders issued an emergency alert and clarified the threat was a false report.

The identity of the caller has not been revealed, but police are actively investigating the situation.

The Source: Information in this story came from WSU police.

