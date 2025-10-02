Cristian Roldan called up for two USMNT friendlies against Ecuador, Australia

article

The Brief Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was called up to the U.S. Men's National Team for October friendlies against Ecuador and Australia. The USMNT will play Ecuador at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on October 10, and will play Australia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on October 14. Roldan played in friendlies against South Korea and Japan in September for the national team, including a full 90 minutes against Japan.



Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was called up to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for October friendlies against Ecuador and Australia, head coach Mauricio Pochettino announced on Thursday.

Roldan, 30, has 39 career international caps and was part of the USMNT squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and also played in all five of the USMNT’s matches in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup and recorded an assist in a 6-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Roldan was a part of the squad's roster for friendlies against South Korea and Japan in September. Roldan entered as a substitute against South Korea, and started and played all 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over Japan.

The USMNT will play Ecuador at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on October 10, and will play Australia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on October 14.

Roldan has appeared in 42 matches across all competitions with the Sounders in 2025, tallying a team-high 11 assists.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SOUNDERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders all home this weekend: Traffic, parking, transit tips

Albert Rusnák has goal, assist as Seattle Sounders earn 2-2 draw with Vancouver

Myrto Uzuni stoppage time goal sinks Seattle Sounders in 2-1 loss to Austin FC

Lionel Messi has goal and assist for Inter Miami in 3-1 MLS win over Seattle Sounders

Jesús Ferreira, Danny Musovski score for Seattle Sounders in 2-2 draw with Galaxy

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.