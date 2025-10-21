Seattle WHL team unveils new uniforms ahead inaugural season

The Brief WHL Seattle unveiled new uniforms inspired by the city's natural landscape, featuring slate green, river blue, and cream colors. The team's inaugural season starts November 28 at Climate Pledge Arena; the team name is still pending. The team aims to build a strong identity and connection with the local community.



The WHL Seattle hockey team has unveiled its new uniforms in preparation for its inaugural season, set to begin in November. The Tuesday announcement pointed to the Seattle-landscape inspired design.

Team members say the uniforms are meant to reflect what western Washingtonians see around them, including dark green, blue, and cream. This design choice lines the team up with other local franchises like the Seahawks and Mariners, which also incorporate green and blues into their branding.

Team members Hilary Knight and Corinne Schroeder presented the new uniforms in the FOX 13 studio. While the team's name has not yet been announced, the players expressed anticipation for the upcoming season and the opportunity to represent Seattle starting just over a month from now.

WHL Seattle uniform

The team is drawing inspiration from the original six NHL teams, who also displayed diagonal lettering across the sweater design, with plans to build a strong identity and connection with the local community.

As the players prepare for the season, they say they're focusing on team cohesion, bringing together talent from various regions.

The WHL Seattle team is set to begin its season on November 28 at Climate Pledge Arena, with the goal of establishing a successful presence in the hockey world.

