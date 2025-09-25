How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Ohio State

The Brief Washington puts its 22-game home winning streak on the line as it hosts No. 1-ranked Ohio State at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. It marks the first Big Ten meeting between the two teams and is a key showcase for Washington running back Jonah Coleman, who leads the nation in total points and touchdowns. The game, which kicks off Saturday, Sept. 27, at 12:30 p.m. PT.



Washington puts its 22-game home winning streak on the line as it faces No. 1-ranked Ohio State for the first time since joining the Big Ten.

The last matchup came when the Buckeyes capped its 2018 season by beating Huskies 28-23 in the 2019 Rose Bowl.

This Big Ten opener for both teams also represents a national showcase for Washington RB Jonah Coleman, who has scored 60 points to lead all Bowl Subdivision players.

Keep reading for more details on the UW vs. Ohio State football game, and how to watch it live.

What time is the UW-Ohio State game?

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the UW-Ohio State game?

Washington will host the Ohio State Buckeyes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

What channel is the UW-Ohio State game?

The UW-Ohio State game will air on CBS, with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell calling the action. Here is more information on how to watch it online.

How do I listen to the UW-Ohio State game?

All Washington football games will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network, with Tony Castricone on play-by-play, Cameron Cleeland as the analyst, and Elise Woodward on the sidelines. The radio broadcast begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM, with statewide coverage starting two hours prior on the 17-station network. The entire broadcast is also available on the Huskies Gameday and Varsity mobile apps, as well as on Sirius/XM channels.

More on the Huskies

The Washington football team is currently on a 22-game home winning streak, the longest in modern school history. Their offense has been highly productive, with running back Jonah Coleman leading the nation in total points and touchdowns, while quarterback Demond Williams Jr. ranks among the top in passing efficiency. The Huskies have also shown significant improvement in special teams and depth, featuring a young roster that has already surpassed last year's punt return yardage.

Up Next

Following the OSU visit, the Huskies travel to face Maryland Oct. 4.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington Athletic Department and the Associated Press.

