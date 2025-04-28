Seattle weather: Evening showers, warmer and drier later this week

The Brief Showers overnight Tuesday morning with a few light scattered showers. High pressure will start to build again by the middle of the week with warmer temperatures back into the 70s.



Cloudy skies to start the work week, with showers returning Monday evening.

Cloudy skies to start the work week with showers returning for this evening.

Temperatures on Monday were again below seasonal average, with highs only in the mid 50s.

Temperatures today are again below seasonal average, with highs only in the mid 50s.

Showers will continue overnight with mild temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 40s.

Showers will continue overnight with mild temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 40s.

What's next:

Skies will start cloudy Tuesday morning with a few light scattered showers. Clouds will decrease throughout the day with some afternoon sunbreaks.

Skies will start cloudy Tuesday morning with a few light scattered showers.

Temperatures will warm a few degrees on Tuesday, back to more average temperatures.

Temperatures will warm a few degrees for Tuesday, back to more average temperatures.

High pressure will start to build again by the middle of the week, with warmer temperatures back into the 70s. Some spots could even reach the low 80s in the southwest interior. Thursday will be the warmest day of the year so far! A few showers are looking to roll back through later Friday into the weekend.

High pressure will start to build again for the middle of week, warmer temperatures back into the 70s.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured in Pierce County crash

At least 11 dead after car plows into Vancouver, B.C. crowd

Tears, heartbreak at Chase Jones sentencing—teen in fatal Renton, WA crash

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Tacoma, WA

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

Bothell, WA teacher faces judge over student sexual misconduct allegations

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.