Extreme heat forecast for Seattle area this weekend

A somewhat rare extreme heat warning is posted for the Seattle area through early Tuesday due to sweltering temperatures and elevated overnight lows. Multiple heat alerts are in effect elsewhere in western Washington to account for widespread highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Local perspective:

During this heat wave, we are also tracking the best parks in Seattle to avoid crowds during hot weekends.

Keep reading for a timeline of what to expect over the weekend into early next week across western Washington.

Highs will skyrocket to the 90s today and Sunday in Seattle as hot weather continues. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How hot is Seattle going to be this weekend?

This weekend, temperatures will climb to at least 92 degrees in Seattle. Many communities close to the Cascades (e.g. Oso, Maple Valley and North Bend) will wind up even hotter: in fact, some of these neighborhoods could get close to the triple digits.

Blistering heat and dry weather can be expected in Seattle on Saturday.

Risks of high heat exposure

What you can do:

For the areas highlighted in the pink on the map below, there's a major threat of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. In the orange, there's a moderate risk of heat-related illnesses. Stay hydrated and head into a building with A/C if you don't have it at home!

Multiple heat alerts are in effect for the greater Seattle area today through Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Remember to always wear a life vest if you're spending time on the water: it could save your life.

Are there fires in Washington state?

Unfortunately, fire danger is also elevated across the state. However, the threat of fires is especially high over the Cascades and Olympics where Red Flag Warnings are posted until 9 p.m. Sunday. For Monday and Tuesday, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the western slopes of the Cascades.

Fire danger is spiking over the Cascade and Olympic mountains as hot, unstable air is expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

With low relative humidity levels and erratic, unstable weather expected - any existing or new fires could spread rapidly. If this happens, air quality could become a concern in localized areas.

The risk for heat-related illnesses will increase this weekend in Seattle as hot weather persists. (FOX 13 Seattle)

I'm not expecting horribly smoky skies for everyone all weekend, but if you're sensitive to smoke -- pay close attention to air quality levels and don't do outdoor workouts if air quality dips, particularly on Sunday.

I wouldn't be surprised if some smelled smoke here-and-there - especially over the southern Cascades. A buildup of ozone due to the high temperatures could also lead to levels dropping to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" along the Cascades by Sunday. To read more, head here.



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

Washington's first In-N-Out is now open

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.