Seattle weather: Mild Mother’s Day before warm early-week surge

The Brief Sunshine returns today: High pressure brings partial sun and highs near 70 today. Mild Mother’s Day: Expect more clouds Sunday with a few spotty showers possible for the holiday. Warmup incoming: Temperatures climb into the 70s early next week, peaking on Tuesday.



Western Washington is seeing a brief break in the active weather today as a weak ridge of high pressure moves through. This is bringing some sun and warmer temperatures to the Puget Sound lowlands.

However, we are tracking a weak frontal system that will "clip" our region on Sunday. While most of the area will stay dry, expect a return of cloud cover and perhaps some light drizzle or spotty showers.

There are currently no active NWS Watches, Warnings, or Advisories for western Washington.

Highs today May, 9, 2026

What they're saying:

The FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team says Saturday will be a "warm and mild" day with sunbreaks despite some lingering clouds. For Mother's Day, the team notes that while clouds will increase and keep things slightly cooler, the rain will be very isolated. "Most folks will stay dry," ensuring outdoor plans aren't a total washout.

Timeline:

Saturday Afternoon: Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s with partial clearing and sunshine.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Clouds increase in the morning. Spotty, light showers are possible throughout the day, but many areas will remain dry.

Monday & Tuesday: A ridge of high pressure strengthens, bringing back the sunshine and pushing temperatures into the 70s.

Futurecast today May, 9, 2026

Big picture view:

High pressure is the main driver of our pleasant weather today. This "ridge" acts like a shield, pushing storm systems away. The system arriving Sunday is weak and lacks the moisture to bring widespread rain, which is why we’re only calling for "spotty" activity. By Tuesday, that shield gets even stronger, giving us some of the warmest air of the week.

Local perspective:

High temperatures today are expected to reach the mid-60s to low 70s. For Mother's Day, those numbers will dip slightly into the upper 60s due to the extra cloud cover. By Tuesday, we could see some spots from Seattle southward making a run at the 80-degree mark.

Why you should care:

If you have outdoor plans for Mother's Day, don't cancel them! While a light jacket or umbrella might be handy for a stray sprinkle, it won't be a rainy day. Looking ahead to early next week, the warming trend will make for great park weather, but remember that local waters remain dangerously cold—even if the air feels like summer.

Highs today May, 9, 2026

By the numbers: Seattle 7-Day Forecast

Today: 71°/52° (Partly Sunny)

Sunday: 67°/53° (Cloudy/Spotty Shower)

Monday: 70°/50° (Mostly Sunny)

Tuesday: 76°/53° (Sunny & Warm)

Wednesday: 72°/54° (Partly Cloudy)

Thursday: 68°/52° (Morning Clouds)

Friday: 65°/51° (Cloudy/Cooler)

What's next:

The warm and dry stretch lasts through Wednesday. By the second half of next week, the weather pattern flips back. Expect a trend toward cooler, more unsettled conditions with a better chance for rain arriving by Friday.

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