Seattle weather: Rain returns Thursday afternoon after dry, warm morning

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over western Washington overnight into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will warm quickly on Thursday, with highs topping out in the mid 60s by the early afternoon. Widespread rain will hit the coast in the late morning and quickly sweep into the Puget Sound area in the afternoon. Winds may be breezy at times, gusting 25 to 35 mph.

High temperatures will be warmer Thursday, but rain returns by the afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The front will sweep through around the evening commute and behind it will be scattered on and off showers the rest of Thursday night. A convergence zone could set up in Snohomish and Skagit counties from Thursday night into Friday morning, leading to more steady rainfall overnight there.

Up to a third of an inch of rain is possible Thursday as a frontal system sweeps through the area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Friday and Saturday will bring light scattered showers with a chance to accumulate a few inches of snow at the Cascade passes. Snow levels will drop to around 2,000 to 3,000 feet on Friday and Saturday.

Snow levels will drop Friday and Saturday, bringing a chance for a few inches of snow at the mountain passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday through Wednesday, high pressure returns and so does the sunshine. Temperatures will be back into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Drier weather is ahead next week in Seattle as high pressure returns. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and the National Weather Service.

