Seattle weather: Sunshine and 70s return for the weekend

It was the coolest day of the month so far with highs only reaching the low 60s. We saw plenty of clouds, but some were lucky enough to see a few sunbreaks this afternoon.

What's next:

Heading into Friday evening with plenty of events around the PNW through the weekend and the weather is looking great for the sporting events! Enjoy being outside with dad this weekend!

Clouds will move in again for tonight with lows on the cooler side, in the mid to low 40s.

We will start to see warmer temperatures and more sunshine heading into the weekend, with highs in the low 70s for Saturday.

Skies are looking sunny and dry through the weekend into early next week. A few shower chances return by midweek.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

