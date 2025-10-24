Seattle weather: Another round of gusty winds and rain Saturday

The Brief Western Washington experienced gusty winds and heavy rain Friday, with over 2 inches reported in coastal areas like Forks. A Wind Advisory is in effect Saturday for Puget Sound, with gusts up to 45 mph; High Wind Warning for the south coast. Snow levels will drop Sunday, with a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades, expecting up to 14" at Mount Rainier.



Gusty winds and heavy rain at times moved through western Washington Friday. This was the first storm in a set of systems moving through the Pacific Northwest this weekend.

Rain totals starting from early Friday morning through 8:15 p.m. totaled an inch or more around parts of the Puget Sound. One inch rainfall totals were reported for SeaTac Airport, Everett, Arlington and Olympia. Over 2 inches of rain was reported along the coast in Forks.

A brief break between the system overnight Friday into Saturday morning, before more rain sweeps through. The next front will be wet Saturday morning and turn a bit more scattered through the afternoon.

A Wind Advisory will be in place Saturday for the Puget Sound starting in the morning through the evening, for gusts up to 45 mph. Strong winds are forecast along the south Washington coast, with a High Wind Warning and gusts up to 60mph.

It will be cooler Saturday with highs in the mid 50s, with scattered showers and gusty winds.

Snow levels are forecast to drop on Sunday, making for snowy conditions at the mountain passes. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect Saturday evening into Sunday evening for the Cascades above 3500ft. Heavier snow for the higher passes, with up 14" at Mount Rainier.

Scattered showers are expected Sunday, but not as heavy. Showers will taper a bit into the evening through Monday for a brief rain break. Showers and cooler temperatures are forecast through the end of the week.

