WA nonprofit rallies to help military families impacted by government shutdown

Military families across the country are feeling the strain of the ongoing government shutdown — facing delayed paychecks and the looming cutoff of SNAP benefits.

Here in western Washington, one local nonprofit is stepping up to help those who serve our country.

For Navy veteran Ladale Herron, serving didn’t stop when he took off the uniform. His mission continues through Mission Outdoors, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans, active-duty members, and their families.

"I rather enjoyed it. It was a lot of memories, and the connections tend to be lifetime," Herron said. "I think I do have a passion for serving. I think that kind of got inherited down to me."

What they're saying:

The federal government has now been shut down for more than three weeks. Herron says he’s already hearing troubling reports from military chaplains.

"Family members have been seeking a little bit of assistance, just with the fear of the government shutdown and the concern of not receiving payment," Herron said.

Herron said some service members are even being turned away when seeking help.

"Commissary gift cards should be actually should be an avenue, but because of the government shutdown, even those are not getting approved within at least that purview of that chaplain, and it was, it was a little bit disheartening," Herron said.

Herron says the chaplain is often the last resort when families have exhausted other resources. He estimates at least 10 families have already been denied assistance.

Knowing what these families are up against, Herron decided to take action. Mission Outdoors raised $3,000 over the weekend to buy commissary gift cards for families in need with plans to distribute them soon.

"I'm looking for more," Herron said. "You know, when I get another $3000, move to another base, then another $3000, another base, then come back around to the first base. We started with a different unit chaplain, and maybe we can impact our region."

Herron isn’t working alone. George Fillis, who isn’t a veteran himself but serves as a board member, says this is his way of giving back.

"It's frustrating, for sure, especially being our military. We should be taking care of them first," Fillis said.

Dig deeper:

While some lawmakers have downplayed the effects of the shutdown, Herron said the financial strain is very real.

"I think any military member — or any human being — missing a paycheck, whether a payback is going to be effective or not, can be affected," Herron said. "You never quite know those impacts can be mentally, emotionally tough, especially if you’ve got a family at the house impacts are real."

Both men say the financial toll of the shutdown goes far beyond paychecks — it affects service members’ mental health and morale.

"Impacts are 100% real, and you can feel a bit isolated in the military environment anyway," Herron said. "Isolation can lead to depression. Depression can lead to potential thoughts of self-harm."

"We lose over 22 a day to suicide, and that's absolutely what we're trying to avoid," Fillis said.

Herron has a message for families struggling during the shutdown.

"Unfortunately, you’re not alone," Herron said. "When I was deployed, the very last thing I should be concerned about is, is my family eating at home? You know, like that shouldn't be. So don’t give up. The moment you feel isolated, talk to somebody, keep talking to somebody."

Herron’s biggest fear is that prolonged shutdowns and financial instability could discourage the next generation from serving.

"People will not want to serve," Herron said. "The next generation will lose trust in serving the country."

Mission Outdoors is also raising money through a Corvette raffle happening Dec. 20 at George’s BLT in Bonney Lake. A portion of the proceeds will go toward helping active service members and their families during the shutdown.

Raffle tickets start at $100 for one, or $1,000 for 65 tickets. Fillis said some community members have even pooled money to buy tickets together. "It’s kind of fun to watch. A lot of people that I’ve sold tickets to say they’re going to donate the car back."

For those wanting to help, Herron encourages donations through Mission Outdoors’ website, missionoutdoors.org .

