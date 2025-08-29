Seattle weather: Mix of sun and clouds Saturday, highs in the upper 70s

The Brief Cloudy skies kept temperatures in the low to mid 70s, below seasonal averages. Saturday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s and more sunbreaks. Dry conditions and above-average temperatures are expected into next week.



Skies remain a little cloudier than forecasted, so highs were milder this afternoon. A few sunbreaks were around this afternoon and skies were drier.

Highs today were only in the low to mid 70s this afternoon, which was several degrees below the seasonal average.

Clouds will be around throughout the day Saturday with a few sunbreaks. Skies will remain dry and a few degrees warmer.

Temperatures Saturday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, with better afternoon sunbreaks.

Skies will continue to be dry into next week and even warmer temperatures. We will see well above average temperatures into the middle of the week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

