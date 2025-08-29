Seattle weather: Labor Day weekend will be warm and mainly dry

The Brief Visitors and residents alike will enjoy warm, summery conditions for the holiday weekend in western Washington. Friday remains cooler and milder to round off the workweek. High pressure will usher in even hotter temperatures next week.



Friday and the Labor Day weekend will be mainly dry and partly cloudy, with above-average temperatures.

The last day of the workweek will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s around the greater Seattle area, which is slightly warmer than Thursday’s highs. The coast will see more morning clouds and the possibility of drizzle this morning.

It will be warm Friday in Western Washington with partly cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Labor Day weekend weather in the Puget Sound region

The Labor Day weekend will be slightly cooler with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. High temps will run a few degrees above average, in the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees. There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers late Saturday into early Sunday in the mountains, but lowland locations should stay mainly dry.

It will be warm and dry this weekend in Washington for several sporting events, including the opening games to the college football season. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it be hot in the Seattle area next week?

A ridge of high pressure will amplify over the Pacific Northwest next week, bringing plenty of sunshine and sending temperatures into the mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will be warm and partly sunny in Seattle for Labor Day weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

