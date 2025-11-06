Seattle weather: A few morning showers, drier afternoon Friday

The Brief An atmospheric river is bringing heavy rain, wind, and coastal impacts to the Pacific Northwest, with over an inch of rain on the coast and half an inch around Puget Sound. A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for potential stream and urban flooding, with minor flooding possible along the Skykomish and Snohomish Rivers; a Winter Storm Warning continues for snow in the north Cascades until 10 a.m. Friday. Conditions will improve with drier skies and sunbreaks Friday afternoon, though coastal flood concerns persist; the weekend will be drier with temperatures in the low 60s, and showers are expected early next week.



An atmospheric river of moisture has moved into the Pacific Northwest, bringing more rain, wind and coastal impacts through this evening.

Heavy rain moved through Washington today, bringing over an inch of rain again out along the coast with over half an inch around Puget Sound.

A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for excessive rain and the potential for stream and urban flooding. We will also be watching for minor flooding along the Skykomish and Snohomish Rivers.

We will see a few scattered into early Friday, but most of the rain will be gone by midday. The snow will continue into the high mountain passes in the north Cascades through 10am for a Winter Storm Warning.

It will be a cooler afternoon with drier skies and sunbreaks into the afternoon; winds will be calmer as well.

Coastal flood concerns will continue into Friday, with a Coastal Flood Advisory through Friday afternoon. A High Surf Advisory will also continue through 7am Friday.

Skies will be drier Saturday into Sunday with more sunbreaks and clouds. Temperatures will also be above average, into the low 60s for Sunday. Showers return into early next week.

