Seattle weather: Warm and hazy Tuesday, highs in the mid 70s

The Brief Smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire is moving into Seattle, affecting air quality. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Cooler weather expected Thursday, with showers possible Sunday into Monday.



Winds will turn offshore starting Tuesday, which will push smoke from the local fires into the Puget Sound region. We will see hazy skies and potentially decreased air quality.

High pressure will build Tuesday into Wednesday, warming highs into the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Conditions will remain dry and warm for late September through midweek. A cooler push will move through Thursday into Friday, but skies are looking dry. Next chance of showers looking to be Sunday into Monday.

