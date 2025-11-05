Seattle weather: Wet, gusty winds and chance of storms Thursday

The Brief Heavy rain and winds up to 50 mph are expected Thursday evening in western Washington, with potential lightning. Coastal flooding is possible due to high tides and storm surges, with a High Surf Advisory in effect. Conditions will improve Friday afternoon, with a brief dry spell expected Saturday into Sunday.



Wet and stormy conditions Wednesday evening after a rainy and mild afternoon. Highs reached the low 60s with showers throughout the day.

Wet and stormy conditions this evening after a rainy and cool afternoon.

Scattered showers are expected Thursday as our next atmospheric river points at the Pacific Northwest. Heavier rain and wind can be expected into the evening hours.

Scattered showers expected Thursday as our next atmospheric river points at the Pacific Northwest.

Winds will pick up speed Thursday afternoon into the evening hours with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

The heaviest rain looks to move through western Washington afternoon into the evening hours. We could also see lightning embedded in these cells as they pass through into the evening hours.

We could see coastal flooding issues through Thursday as we will see high astronomical tides, large storm surge and strong winds. Coastal flooding is possible along the Washington beaches and along the strait. High Surf Advisory for the coast as well, with waves up to 25 ft.

Rain will be heavy at times Thursday and snow will be heavy in the North Cascades into early Friday. Check the latest mountain conditions if you are going over higher passes. Showers will taper Friday with drier afternoon skies. Looking at a rain break Saturday into Sunday, with clouds increasing by late Sunday.

