Seattle weather: Stormy conditions Wednesday and Thursday

The Brief Western Washington will experience two storms on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing breezy winds, heavy rain, and a chance of thunderstorms. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the Washington Coast due to high tides and big waves, with potential flooding in areas like Westport and La Push; wave activity may peak Thursday. Thursday's system will bring weak atmospheric river conditions, with a Flood Watch for the Skokomish River and possible Wind Advisory; a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern Cascades, with snow expected at Mt. Baker and light snow at higher passes Friday morning. The weekend will be mainly dry with sunshine on Saturday.



Western Washington will get a one-two punch of storms Wednesday and Thursday, bringing breezy wind and rain.

Wednesday will remain breezy at times with on-and-off rain showers all day. Showers will be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms.

Big picture view:

On the Washington Coast, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect due to high tides and large waves. Moderate to major flooding is possible with strong surf and sneaker waves. Westport and La Push could see major flooding along the shoreline during high tides.

Thursday could bring even more impacts as wave activity peaks.

Atmospheric river in western WA

What's next:

Another system will hit the area on Thursday, bringing weak atmospheric river conditions. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County (one of the usual spots that floods). Winds will be gusty on the coast and along the strait. A Wind Advisory is possible tomorrow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern Washington Cascades. Several inches of snow is expected at Mt. Baker. We could see a few light snow showers at the higher passes (Stevens, Blewett, and White) on Friday morning as snow levels drop to 4,000 feet.

Friday afternoon and the weekend will be mainly dry with more sunshine on Saturday.

