Large fight in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood ends with 6 arrests

Police arrested six people, including three teenagers, after a large fight and possible assault broke out in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood on Tuesday.

Timeline:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the incident in the 6800 block of 62nd Avenue Northeast at around 5:45 p.m. The area is about a block west of the ball fields at Magnuson Park.

When officers arrived, they found a large group of people actively fighting. A 19-year-old victim was bleeding heavily from the face and having difficulty breathing.

Witnesses at the scene directed officers toward three male suspects who had run away. Officers pursued and detained them. Three female suspects remained at the scene and were also taken into custody.

What they're saying:

After speaking with multiple witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from a nearby apartment complex, officers determined the six suspects had assaulted the victim both inside and outside the apartment. A building employee told police they tried to deescalate the situation in the apartment's courtyard, but were also assaulted by the group.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the victim at the scene before taking him to a nearby hospital. Police said he was unable to provide a statement due to his facial injuries.

What's next:

The male suspects, ages 17, 20 and 23, and the female suspects, ages 15, 17 and 18, were taken to the North Precinct. They face charges including third- and fourth-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Detectives with the SPD's Homicide and Assault Unit are leading the investigation, which remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

