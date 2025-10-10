Third suspect arrested in Bellevue, WA jewelry store robbery

The Brief Roberta Olson was arrested for her role in a $30,000 watch theft from Bellevue's Porcello Jewelers, identified through Crime Stoppers tips and charged with second-degree robbery and first-degree theft. The robbery involved a 16-year-old boy and getaway driver Patrick Maisonet, tracked via an ankle monitor; the teen was arrested with a modified Glock pistol. Olson posted $100,000 bail after pleading not guilty, while Maisonet is held on $2.5 million bail; the teen pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, receiving 30 days detention and 12 months of community supervision, with restitution pending.



A woman accused of helping steal a $30,000 luxury watch from a Bellevue jewelry store last fall has been identified and arrested, thanks to Crime Stoppers tips.

King County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Roberta Olson of Kent with second-degree robbery and first-degree theft in connection with the November 12 robbery at Porcello Jewelers.

Surveillance video from the store shows a 16-year-old boy entering the business after buzzing to be let in. He told employees he was shopping for his first nice watch and tried on an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak valued at $30,000. After handing it back, the teen looked toward the entrance — where a woman wearing pink Crocs stood holding the door open while talking on her cellphone. Moments later, the teen grabbed the watch and they both ran out to a black Dodge Charger waiting in the parking lot.

The backstory:

Store employees chased the suspects, and one worker injured his hand when the car door was slammed on it as they tried to stop the getaway. Another employee had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the fleeing car, police said.

Detective Jeff Christiansen with Bellevue police later identified the getaway driver as Patrick Maisonet, who was already facing charges for burglarizing the home of Seattle rapper Macklemore. Investigators say Maisonet was wearing a court-ordered electronic ankle monitor at the time of the Porcello robbery, placing him at the scene.

Police also arrested the teenage suspect at a Seattle school, where they reportedly found a stolen Glock pistol in his backpack that had been modified to fire automatically.

For months, the woman seen in the video remained unidentified. After the case was featured on Seattle News Tonight and on The Spotlight, tips from viewers quickly identified her as Olson.

Dig deeper:

According to charging documents, phone records show Olson was on the phone with Maisonet during the robbery. Police also uncovered recordings of her phone calls with a prison inmate, during which she acknowledged seeing the televised report about her case.

"I barely slept. My phone has not stopped ringing since the nine o’clock news," she said, according to court documents. "I’m getting on a flight tonight ’cause it’s bad … somebody’s about to roll over."

Olson was arrested on September 23 after more tips led police to her location. She was booked into the King County Jail on $100,000 bail and later pleaded not guilty to the charges before posting bail.

Maisonet is being held in the King County jail on 2.5 million dollars bail. The 16-year-old suspect pleaded guilty to 2 counts of Attempted Robbery in the 2nd degree and Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun.

He was sentenced to 30 days detention with credit for 140 days already served and 12 months of community supervision. He was also ordered to pay $26,000 in restitution to the jewelry store but that may be amended if the other two suspects are convicted.

