Suspect arrested in deadly arson in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood

The Brief A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly house fire in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood on June 4. A 72-year-old woman was found critically injured at the scene and later died at the hospital.



Seattle police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a house fire that killed a 72-year-old woman last month in the Wallingford neighborhood.

Investigators told FOX 13 Seattle the man was arrested Thursday night.

What we know:

On June 4, the Seattle Fire Department responded to reports of a fire involving a tree and a two-story home off Sunnyside Avenue North. A person was seen leaving the scene before firefighters arrived.

When crews arrived, there was a fire at the front of the home with electrical wires down on the north side.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and found a woman on the ground within a few feet of the backdoor of the home.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, and two days later she died from her injuries.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

