Federal Way, WA car explosion damages nearby homes

Federal Way residents were rocked by an early morning explosion on Friday, Aug. 22.

Several cars and houses were damaged on South 308th Street in Federal Way just after 3 a.m. All of this was due to a car explosion. The car was completely destroyed by the explosion.

Home damaged by Federal Way car explosion

Federal Way Police Department reports that, fortunately, no injuries were reported due to this incident.

Nia Tate said her boyfriend had woken up to get a glass of water and immediately saw the explosion.

"He heard this huge explosion, saw a big flash and that's when he got me around 3 a.m., woke me up and checked on me and my mom…we originally thought it was thunder, but there was no chance of rain, so we thought that was weird."

Home damaged by Federal Way car explosion

This is when Tate said they headed to the living room and saw a fire out front, some damage around the house, including shattered glass and wall decor that had fallen off the walls. She then described what the scene looked like outside.

"The hood of the car was in the street, the windshield looked like it was in the street, it looked like it split in two, and I saw the steering wheel – it was unrecognizable."

She said she is used to the area being much quieter and was not expecting something like this in the neighborhood.

