Federal Way, WA shooting leaves man injured

The Brief A 31-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Federal Way but is expected to survive. Police arrested the victim's 56-year-old roommate in connection with the shooting and are currently investigating what led to the incident.



A man was injured and another man was arrested after a shooting Tuesday morning in Federal Way.

What we know:

Federal Way police responded to a report of a shooting near South 312th Street and 10th Avenue South.

When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Officers and medics immediately provided first aid before the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment.

The victim is currently in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said.

The suspect, a 56-year-old man who is reported to be a roommate of the victim, was arrested at his home.

Detectives will be interviewing the suspect to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Federal Way Police Department.

