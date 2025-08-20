The Brief Federal Way police are seeking Matthew Krutenant, suspected of fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex. The victim, a 43-year-old man, died from a gunshot wound despite life-saving efforts. Police have released photos of Krutenant and urge anyone with information to contact them.



Federal Way police have released photos of a man they believe shot and killed another man at an apartment complex on Monday.

Matthew Krutenant was identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Shores Apartments on 3rd Place Southwest.

Matthew Krutenat

Officers responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, and found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Despite first responders attempting life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

On Wednesday, Federal Way Police requested the public's assistance in locating Krutenant, and released two photos of him.

Anyone with information about Krutenant's whereabouts is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department's non-emergency line at 253-835-2121. He may be armed.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Federal Way Police Department.

