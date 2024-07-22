Crews knock down fire in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

Crews are investigating after a residential building caught fire in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Monday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), at around 4:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire near the corner of 1st. Ave. and Battery St.

Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished a fire on the exterior of the building.

Crews looked into the building to see if the fire spread inside, but it did not.

The SFD is reporting no injuries in this fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.