Police: Fire truck struck by DUI driver in Puyallup, WA

Police in Puyallup are investigating a driver for driving under the influence following an early-morning crash involving a firetruck on the scene of a house fire.

Timeline:

Around 3:30 a.m., firefighters were responding to a garage fire at a home in Puyallup. While crews were putting out the flames, someone crashed into one of the fire engines in service.

Source: Pierce County Fire and Rescue

No firefighters were injured by the crash, but Truck 72, including its ladder, was heavily damaged, according to the Central Pierce Fire & Rescue team.

In a Sunday morning statement, CPFR said the driver was evaluated at the scene before police launched an investigation into the motorist's suspected impairment.

"Please slow down and/or move over when approaching emergency scenes and vehicles," read the statement, in part.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

Teen found hiding in closet after 2 people found dead in Pierce County home

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.