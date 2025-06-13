Northbound I-405 to close between Renton and Bellevue, WA, this weekend

The Brief Northbound I-405 between Renton and Bellevue will be closed this weekend. WSDOT is encouraging drivers to seek alternative routes this Father's Day Weekend. The project is a major upgrade to fix one of the state's worst bottlenecks, with a focus on smoother commutes.



Northbound I-405 between Renton and Bellevue will be closed this weekend, and officials are warning travelers to expect delays and seek alternative routes.

(WSDOT)

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), all northbound lanes of I-405 will be closed from North Southport Drive/Sunset Boulevard Northeast to Coal Creek Parkway Southeast beginning Friday night.

Keep reading for the full closure schedule and the reason behind the construction.

When will I-405 close this weekend?

WSDOT says northbound I-405 will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 16. A signed detour will be in place.

Several northbound on- and off-ramps will also be closed, including:

Sunset Boulevard Northeast on-ramp to northbound I-405

Northeast 30th Street on- and off-ramps (Exit 6)

Northeast 44th Street on- and off-ramps (Exit 7)

Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast on- and off-ramps (Exit 8)

Coal Creek Parkway Southeast off-ramp (Exit 10)

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes, travel during off-peak hours and plan ahead.

Why is I-405 closed between Renton and Bellevue?

The closure supports construction on WSDOT's I-405 Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes project, which aims to relieve congestion, improve safety and provide more reliable travel options along one of the state's busiest corridors.

The project will add one new lane in each direction to increase capacity and create a two-lane express toll system between Renton and Bellevue. The new lanes will connect with existing toll systems to form a continuous 40-mile network stretching from Lynnwood to the SR-167 HOT lanes.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle traffic to be impacted from upcoming protests

Authorities shift tactics in search for WA triple murder suspect Travis Decker

Manhunt for Travis Decker moves to WA's Kittitas County

Anti-Trump ‘NO KINGS’ protests planned for Seattle this weekend

Seattle police disperse 'ICE OUT' protesters after fire breaks out downtown

Everything you need to know about Seattle Pride Parade 2025

Things to do for Father's Day in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.