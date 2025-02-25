Troopers seek help identifying suspect in Seattle I-5 shooting

The Brief Troopers are seeking help identifying a suspect who shot at another driver on I-5 in South Seattle on Jan. 31. The victim reported the incident, saying their vehicle was struck by gunfire on the passenger side door. The suspect is described as a Black man, 35-40 years old, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, driving a black BMW with a logo sticker and a temporary tag.



Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot at another driver while traveling on I-5 in South Seattle last month.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Authorities say they received a 911 call from the victim that night, who reported being shot at while driving south on I-5, just north of the Boeing Access Road.

Troopers met the victim on the ramp to the Boeing Access Road and confirmed the vehicle had been struck by gunfire on the passenger side door.

According to the victim, the suspect was a Black man, between 35 and 40 years old, with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

(Washington State Patrol)

The WSP says the suspect’s vehicle was a black BMW with a logo sticker on the driver’s door and a temporary tag in the rear window.

Troopers did not specify details about what may have led to the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s vehicle to email Detective Ivan Sergeev at Ivan.Sergeev@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by the Washington State Patrol.

