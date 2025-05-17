Jackknifed semi causes Shoreline traffic backup on I-5 South

Traffic was brought to a crawl on Saturday when a semi-truck jackknifed on I-5 South.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. just south of Ballinger Park in the Shoreline neighborhood on May 17.

Jackknifed semi causes traffic backup in Shoreline

The HOV lane, left travel lane, and center lane of I-5 were all blocked for an extended period as crews worked to clear the site of crash debris.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle

Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA

Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA

Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence

Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting

FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.