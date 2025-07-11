Man sentenced 8.5 years for killing father of 2 in WA police chase

The Brief The man who pleaded guilty to killing a father of two in a high-speed police chase was sentenced to 8.5 years. Investigators said Matt Orr drove his car around 100 mph to avoid losing his license due to another speeding ticket. He slammed into the car of 33-year-old father Dane Nielsen. Family members spoke about the impact of losing him.



The man who pleaded guilty to killing a father of two while fleeing from deputies in a high-speed chase was sentenced to 8.5 years behind bars.

Deadly WA crash

On November 14, 2024, Matt Orr blew through a red light and crashed into 33-year-old Dane Nielsen.

Orr was fleeing from Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies. In court, the state said Orr was driving 100 mph to get away from deputies.

The state said, at points in the chase, Orr drove so fast that dashcam footage shows deputies lose sight of Orr.

"By Mr. Orr’s own statements to law enforcement afterward, he didn’t want another speeding ticket because he was concerned that his license was going to be suspended," the state said during the hearing.

Emotions in the courtroom

In the courtroom, Nielsen’s family and loved ones sat inches away from Orr. Nielsen’s mom and wife spoke during the hearing.

"My son was brutally and senselessly taken from me because of the decision and actions of the defendant, Matthew Orr," said Nielsen’s mom, Dee Dee Nielsen.

During the hearing, the defense admitted guilt but asked for leniency in the sentencing, which would have spared two years from Orr’s time behind bars.

However, the judge ruled to impose the full 8.5-year sentence on Orr.

"Our children’s lives will forever have a gaping, dad-sized hole that will never go away," said Nielsen’s wife Tiffany Nielsen.

Defense blames law enforcement

Orr apologized to the family in the courtroom. However, despite admitting guilt, the defense still focused some of the blame of this tragedy on deputies.

"There’s a reason why he didn’t stop this time when he did every other time," said the defense. "There were circumstances happening that night that caused him to be scared. To not stop like he had before and it was the conduct of the other vehicle that was trying to stop him approaching him with lights off, in a dangerous manner almost ramming into him three times," said the defense.

In court, the state said law enforcement is allowed to pursue.

"Bottom line, if you are getting pulled over by law enforcement, you should stop. That is all Mr. Orr had to do, but he didn’t do it in this case. And in this case, his actions had grave consequences," the state said during the hearing.

At the time of the deadly crash last fall, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders addressed the tragedy.

He also shared the GoFundMe raising money for Tiffany Nielsen.

